Jennifer Aniston looks amazing at 54 years old

Actress and star of “Friends” Jennifer Aniston known for its inexplicable lack of aging. Despite the fact that she is now 54 years old, the actress refuses to age and makes fans try to figure out how she manages to look so young. The fountain of youth seems the only explanation. Aniston was repeatedly asked about her secrets of youth. Speaking to Vogue in 2021, the “Friends” actress revealed that she often uses collagen peptide supplements.

The Hollywood star also attributed her glowing appearance to her positive mindset and heredity.

«My mom was always so healthy and fit when I was a kid. That has always been my foundation“, she said in the aforementioned interview with Vogue.

A video posted on People Before’s Instagram page took fans’ disbelief to a new level. The clip, posted by an account with more than 200,000 followers, shows Aniston’s evolution over time. Users of the social network were quick to point out that the actress has hardly changed from early adulthood to today.

«The most beautiful woman in the world“said one of the fans. “She hasn’t changed at all“, another commented.

It was previously reported that Jennifer Aniston reflected on motherhood in a candid photo session.

