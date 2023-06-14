Home » Jennifer Lawrence reveals a situation in which she was bullied – Al Ghad Channel
News

Jennifer Lawrence reveals a situation in which she was bullied – Al Ghad Channel

by admin
Jennifer Lawrence reveals a situation in which she was bullied – Al Ghad Channel

The star, Jennifer Lawrence, revealed that she was exposed to many situations during which she was bullied, especially during the school period.

Jennifer Lawrence, in an interview with E! News, that one of the girls gave me a set of invitations for her birthday, and there was no invitation for me, as she asked me to distribute the invitations to the rest of the students while I was not invited. Isn’t that rude?

Jennifer Lawrence added that she took revenge on the bully, saying, “I spat on the invitations and threw them in the trash.”

See also  Unbearable reset policy, netizens questioned why they didn't study abroad and searched | Nucleic acid testing | Shanghai epidemic

You may also like

Shaoyang City Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Performance...

Mr. Yang Songshou took over as the chairman...

On his birthday, they released an unpublished album...

Goodbye sweatshirts. The suit is making a comeback...

Contingency plan urgently needed in landslide zone

Will Marc Marquez win again in ‘his’ Sachsenring?

‘Las’ Tablo, “RM and Suga are better than...

Shelter and hope for life

The Organization Department of the Party Committee of...

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty aims to redeem the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy