Jennifer Lawrence reveals a situation in which she was bullied – Al Ghad Channel

The star, Jennifer Lawrence, revealed that she was exposed to many situations during which she was bullied, especially during the school period.

Jennifer Lawrence, in an interview with E! News, that one of the girls gave me a set of invitations for her birthday, and there was no invitation for me, as she asked me to distribute the invitations to the rest of the students while I was not invited. Isn’t that rude?

Jennifer Lawrence added that she took revenge on the bully, saying, “I spat on the invitations and threw them in the trash.”