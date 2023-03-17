Jennifer Lopez will be among the protagonists of Unstoppable, biopic on the true story of Anthony Robles, famous western born without a leg. So let’s find out the first details of the project.

Jennifer Lopez she has found her next film project. The actress and singer will in fact be among the protagonists of Unstoppablebiopic produced by Artists Equityproduction house founded by Ben Affleck – husband of Lopez herself – together with his friend and colleague Matt Damon.

Unstoppable – The first details of the biopic with Jennifer Lopez

The plot of the project should tell about the true story by Anthony Robles, athlete born without a legwho managed to conquer a national title in wrestling While he was still in college – was a student at Arizona State University. Jennifer Lopez it will then join the project into a undisclosed role. Unstoppable will also mark the William Goldenberg’s directorial debutfamous Hollywood editor nominated 5 times for the Academy Awardof which one won for Argofilm directed by Ben Affleck – the other nominations were instead obtained for Insider- Inside the truth, Seabiscuit – A timeless myth, Zero Dark Thirty e The Imitation Game. Goldenberg then reunited with Affleck on Air – The story of the great leap, biopic on the famous agreement between Nike and Michael Jordan, then an emerging basketball star. Expected at the cinema from April 6, Air brings together on the screen the couple Ben AffleckMatt Damon, also involved as producers.

Jennifer Lopez instead he will be the protagonist of the action movie The Mother – are Netflix from May 12th – directed by Niki Caro – formerly behind the camera on Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan. The film, together with Unstoppabletherefore marks the return to the screen of the actress and singer, recently returned to focus on music, in connection with the project This Is Me… Nowwhich debuted twenty years after the album’s release This Is Me…Then. Among the songs recorded, those dedicated to her husband stand out, Dear Ben Pt.II e Midgnight Trip to Vegasinspired by the wedding celebrated in July 2022. Lopez was then involved Also in writing the script Of Air. In fact, Ben Affleck declared in a recent interview that the star helped him understand the importance of the iconic Nike Air Jordans for the African-American community, thanks also to his extraordinary knowledge of fashion and the influences he has always absorbed within of himself, from culture and from the world of entertainment and sport. As for instead Unstoppable, Deadline – who exclusively released the news – underlined that the rest of the cast has not yet been defined. So all that remains is to wait new updates.