Madonna is not only the queen of pop but also an exemplary mom. The singer debuted with this great title in 1996 and, over the years, she has managed to form a family of six, including her biological and adoptive children.

Although she is quite reserved with her privacy and what happens inside her house, a few hours ago the interpreter used her social networks to share the five golden rules that govern her home and that, of course, her children must strictly comply.

In an image that she published on her Instagram stories, the artist can be seen holding a rectangular blackboard in her hands with the rules that, apparently, are “non-negotiable” within her home.

“1, smile. 2, be happy. 3, listen to others. 4, speak kindly. 5, be happy with what you have ”, say the five commandments with which she has raised her children Lourdes, Rocco, Mercy James, David and the twins Esther and Stella.

In fact, his children have been involved in the preparations for his next world tour The Celebration Tour, which will take place within the framework of the 40th anniversary of his career. While her adopted children accompany her to each rehearsal, her elders help her make the most important artistic decisions.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related