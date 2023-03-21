Home News Jenny Arias obtains two victories in the Boxing World Cup
Jenny Arias obtains two victories in the Boxing World Cup

Risaralda already has two wins in the Boxing World Cup that has been taking place in New Delhi, the capital of India, thanks to the athlete Jenny Marcela Arias Castañeda, who has defeated her rivals in the two outings she has had.

The boxer from Risaraldense who competes in the 54 kg category, defeated Croatian Nikolina Cacic in her first outing, while in her second bout she beat Lulia Coroli from Moldova, whom she defeated by RSC (referee stopped contest).

Jenny Arias will have her third presentation tomorrow Wednesday before the representative of Kazakhstan Shaira Skenveykov, seeking to advance in the orbital contest, leaving our department’s name high.

