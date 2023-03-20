[부안=뉴시스]Reporter Yoon Nan-seul = The Jeonbuk Office of Education held an opening ceremony for the ‘Jeonbuk Office of Education Dokdo Experience Hall’ at the Student Maritime Training Center on the 20th, attended by Superintendent Seo Geo-seok (fifth from left) and Deputy County Governor Lee Jung-seok. 2023.03.20.

[부안=뉴시스] Reporter Yun Nan-seul = The ‘Dokdo Experience Center’ has been built at the Jeonbuk Provincial Office of Education Student Marine Training Center in Byeonsan-myeon, Buan-gun, Jeollabuk-do.

On the 20th, the Jeonbuk Office of Education held an opening ceremony for the ‘Dokdo Experience Center’ at the Student Maritime Training Center, attended by Superintendent Seo Geo-seok and Deputy Governor Lee Jeong-seok.

The Dokdo Experience Center was built in four main areas: ▲ General status of Dokdo ▲ Natural environment of Dokdo ▲ History of Dokdo ▲ Experience of Dokdo.

In particular, it is characterized by combining the core themes of each space with regional characteristics to create a place for education where visitors can experience Dokdo more realistically.

First, the geospatial space was built using graphics, lighting, and models so that Dokdo’s natural environment (topography, geology, flora and fauna, etc.) can be specially highlighted to visitors.

The historical space was decorated using visual materials such as literature records, photos, graphics, videos, and old maps, and the experience space linked display changes, videos, touch pads, and screens so that visitors could learn Dokdo while experiencing it for themselves. .

The Provincial Office of Education expects that the Dokdo Experience Center will enhance students and Jeonbuk residents’ understanding of Dokdo and inspire a sense of ownership that Dokdo is our territory.

In 2014, the Dokdo Experience Center installed at the Samin Learning Center in Gochang was moved to the Student Maritime Training Center, which is more accessible to students due to issues such as asbestos construction and safety diagnosis.

There are various facilities to help effectively cope with various crises, including marine accidents, such as the Maritime Safety Experience Center, Water Safety Experience Center, and Survival Camping Experience Center.

In addition to training activities, the Ocean Training Center also provides democratic citizenship education, such as a relationship healing program to foster students’ sense of community and prevent school violence.

Along with this, a relocation ceremony for the Sewol Ferry Lighthouse was held on the same day. The Sewol lighthouse was installed in the front yard of the Provincial Office of Education in April 2020, and then moved to the Student Maritime Training Center on the 15th of last month. A memorial to the victims of the Sewol ferry was also erected here.

Seo Geo-seok, superintendent of education, said, “I hope that the Dokdo Experience Center, which opens today, will give all students and Jeonbuk residents an opportunity to have a sense of sovereignty over our country’s territory and practice love for Dokdo.” I will do my best to make it possible,” he said.

