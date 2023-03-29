Park Yong-chan, member of Shinan-gun, 5.062 billion won, ‘the best’

[무안=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Chang-woo = The Jeonnam Provincial Public Service Ethics Committee released the ‘2023 regular property changes’ for 249 persons subject to property disclosure through the Jeonnam-do walk (jeonnam.go.kr) on the 30th.

The most wealthy person was Park Yong-chan, a member of Sinan County, who reported 5.062 billion won.

2 heads of public service-related organizations and 247 members of local government councils are subject to property disclosure, with an average reported property of 750 million won.

The properties of metropolitan and basic local government heads, members of regional councils, and high-ranking public officials are disclosed by the Government Official Ethics Committee through the Official Gazette of the Republic of Korea (gwanbo.mois.go.kr).

This year, the average amount of property reported by persons subject to property disclosure under the jurisdiction of the Jeollanam-do Public Service Ethics Committee was 753.96 million won, a decrease of 11.52 million won from the previous year (765.48 million won).

According to the total amount of property, 92 people (37%) had more than 100 million won and less than 500 million won, and 61 people reported more than 500 million won and less than 1 billion won. On the other hand, 9 people reported having more debt than property.

Cho In-ho, a member of Wando-gun, reported minus 481.53 million won, with the least amount of property.

Among those subject to property disclosure, 152 (61%) reported an increase in their wealth, and 97 (39%) reported a decrease in their wealth. The main factors for the increase in wealth are the rise in publicly announced prices of real estate, etc., and the increase in deposits.

Factors for reduction include increased expenditure and debt, refusal to notify persons subject to reporting, and exclusion of registration.

According to the amount of increase or decrease in property, the increase of 10 million won or more and less than 50 million won is the largest distribution with 55 people (22%). While 52 people reported an increase of more than 100 million won, 7 reported a decrease in property of more than 500 million won.

The Jeonnam Provincial Public Service Ethics Committee plans to complete the property review by the end of June on the changes in the property of the person who disclosed the property reported as of December 31 last year.

In order to meet the public’s expectations of public service ethics, it was decided to strengthen the examination of the property formation process, such as the process of acquiring property, the source of funds, and the purpose of use of funds, in cases where property compared to income increased or decreased excessively.

In case registered property is falsely stated or property is omitted or misrepresented due to gross negligence of the obligor, it is planned to take measures such as supplementary order, warning/corrective action, and fine for negligence according to the ‘Public Service Ethics Act’.

