JEP arranges a meeting with ‘Simón Trinidad’ to talk about kidnapping

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, by means of a letter sent to the North American authorities manages a meeting with the ex-chief of the Farc, Juvenal Ovidio Ricardo Palmera Pinedabetter known as ‘Simón Trinidad’, in order to render a version of the hostage-taking or kidnapping in the country.

According to the petition revealed by the medium W Radio, seeking assistance from the United States so that in the month of July ‘Simón Trinidad’ can be connected in a virtual audience.

“This order by andl Car N°01 of 2022 summoned him to render a voluntary version before this jurisdiction, whose purpose has no other purpose than the search for the truth in the framework of the Colombian armed conflict, therefore, the determination to call Mr. Palmera Pineda for a voluntary version (…), It is to make use of the mechanism through which the Chamber of Recognition carries out an adequate reconstruction and investigation of the case”reads the official letter of the JEP.

For the jurisdiction the declaration of ‘Simon Trinidad‘ is fundamental because he was a member of the former guerrilla and belonged to the General Staff of the Caribbean Bloc, as well as to the delegation of the peace observation table of San Vicente del Caguan between 1998-2002.

In the month of May of last year, the JEP had also announced that the former chief of the Farc was called to render a statement with other 51 former members of the guerrilla group.