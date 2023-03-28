He chairman of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (SPJ)Judge Roberto Vidal, asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to “open an office” in Colombia to provide technical support to the Colombian legal authorities, after some meetings in The Hague, where he continues this Tuesday, in which he conveyed the achievements and challenges of Bogotá.

At the meetings at the ICC, Vidal came “with a very specific proposal that he is trying to materialize and that was very well received, to open a joint program between the ICC and the jurisdiction of Colombia of positive complementarity”, which seeks to support the work of Colombian justice on the groundsaid the magistrate in an interview with EFE.

“That means opening a jurisdiction office in the JEP, in Colombia, where we can work with joint technical teams on problems that are as difficult in Colombia as they are here in The Hague, which are problems of international criminal law as a whole,” he added. Vidal, assuring that yesterday “agendas were created to move in that direction.”

In addition, he indicated, Bogotá received a proposal from the ICC on the possibility that the Colombian case “It could be used for an exchange of knowledge with other ongoing cases” on the issues of State responsibility before the ICC and how they can assume their obligations under the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Court.

Vidal already met during the day on Monday with the president of the ICC, Piotr Hofmanski; and the prosecutor of the Court, Karim Khan.

“From the experience of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace in Colombia, we have the expectation of strengthening ties with the ICC under the understanding that the Rome Statute system rests above all on the responsibility of the States, and secondarily on the responsibility of the Court,” he said.

For Vidal, the success of the system is not so much that the ICC assumes cases “by itself in The Hague”, but that it is the States that “comply with the responsibilities that the Statute imposes on them, and that they carry out their own administration of justice” and that, he says, is the case of the JEP because the Colombian State “has assumed the trials, investigations, and sanctions of the most serious crimes through the court” of the JEP in Colombia.

“We have come here looking for mechanisms of positive complementarity, which means joint work for technical, legal and political support, that allows the court in Colombia to function with the support of the ICC. And we feel that that objective has been made very clear, and we have had a very positive and friendly reception from the ICC,” he assured.

The magistrate also has a meeting this Tuesday with Dutch civil society organizations, as part of a trip that is arranged with the Colombian government, he says, and that will also take him to Brussels to speak with authorities from the European Union (which supported political and economic development of the JEP) and will end in Geneva, with meetings with the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“It is quite an extensive visit in a very short time that is seeking international support for the court in the understanding that the JEP is a national court, but that it is part of the international criminal justice system under the Rome Statute and where those relationships they are key for this whole system to work”, explains Vidal.

JEP actions in the peace agreement:

The JEP is the transitional justice mechanism, arising from the peace agreement signed in 2016 between the Colombian Government and the FARC, which investigates and tries the members of that guerrilla, members of the public force and third parties who have participated in the armed conflict. Colombian interior.

Last October, prosecutor Karim Khan “welcomed the progress” achieved by Colombia in the search for justice and underlined his commitment to the national judicial authorities to “guarantee” a response to the appeals of the victims. Khan also announced his intention to pay an official visit to Colombia in mid-2023.

The prosecutor closed in 2021 the preliminary examination that had been open for the longest time at the ICC, since 2004, and which involves war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Colombian Army, the extinct FARC guerrilla and paramilitary groups since 2009 (the first ) and 2002 (those against humanity).