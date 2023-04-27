JEP authorized to intervene classified files of the extinct DAS

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, approved that the intelligence and counterintelligence documents of the DAS be intervened.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has been carrying out a considerable series of investigations in order to confirm the complaints filed for the apparent loss or elimination of documents and files containing classified information from the extinct Administrative Security Department, DAS, an analytical process that began from March 2019.

The decision was announced this Wednesday by a statement issued by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, in which serious revelations associated with precautionary measures on intelligence and counterintelligence documents were announced, in addition to budgets, investments and expenses that are part of the reserved files. In this sense, the General Archive of the Nation, AGN, was authorized as the control body, auditor and rector of the regulations

archives of the country, for the realization of the integral analysis, the classification, organization and correct inventory of all the files, official letters and documentation that continues under its conservation, custody and protection.

According to the assertions of the entity in charge of a part of the peace process, the determination responds to the suggestions raised in the technical table that took place during January 2019, in which there was assistance, cooperation and intervention of institutions from the state, the United Nations, academics, researchers and organizations of the

civil society.

“In this, the methodological proposal for the organization of documents and the lifting of documentary inventories presented by the General Archive of the Nation in December 2021 was taken into account,” the JEP mentioned through the statement.

Based on said determination, expressed by magistrate Óscar Parra Vera, the Special Justice for Peace, JEP, projects the development of a complete inventory aimed at finding, finding, identifying, locating and recording the information with the objective of reducing the level of risk of destruction, loss, elimination, alteration, falsification, adulteration, theft and

modification, as well as establishing which of the aspects are associated with archives of human rights and International Humanitarian Law, of great interest for the memory and maintenance of historical management, transitional justice and peace building.

In addition, among the indications set forth by the Special Justice for Peace, JEP, is the requirement that the inventory of all the documents must be ready in less than thirty days, as stated by the entity in charge of guaranteeing justice. within the framework of the Peace Agreement: “The JEP orders that the methodological proposal that will mark the route of the process

documentary is transferred to the entities and other actors linked to the procedure carried out by the room, so that within a period of 30 calendar days they present their observations regarding the proposal and rule on the modification of the precautionary measures ”, reads the document.

It is worth remembering that the Administrative Department of Security, DAS, intervened by the Colombian state after a monumental scandal involving illegal interceptions, or ‘wired wires’ and the infiltration of paramilitaries into the institutional body, reasons that led to the opening of the of procedures and criminal, disciplinary and fiscal processes against a considerable number of functionaries of the agency.

“It is ideal that the documents are classified in such a way that their consultation can be facilitated, focusing on the construction of an inventory, which does not endanger the people related to them or threaten to violate their fundamental rights”, it is mentioned in the document. document.

Upon instruction from the JEP, the General Archive of the Nation will be the entity in charge of custody.

Finally, magistrate Óscar Parra Vera, in charge of publicizing the aforementioned decision, clarified that the precautionary alternatives will continue in force: “The importance of the inventory is not only related to the possibility of preserving the archives, but also to be certain of which correspond to human rights archives, which will in turn guarantee access and consultation to victims and society, in order to protect the rights to truth, justice,

reparation and guarantees of non-repetition”, said the senior official, adding that the Recognition Chamber of the Special Justice for Peace, called for the organization of the second session of the technical table with the aim of disseminating the appreciations around updating of the aforementioned precautionary measures.