Jep cites the Farc Secretariat for war crimes

The Observation Hearings of the victims and those appearing in the trial that the Special Court for Peace began against the last Secretariat of the extinct FARC-EP, whose members were accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Case 01, which is being investigated The kidnappings. In this way, a new stage is activated in the judicial process of the JEP that brings us closer to the imposition of the first sanctions.

In the judicial proceeding, called for next July 4 and 6, by the First Instance Section for cases of Recognition of Truth and Responsibility, the victims and their attorneys, as well as the representatives of those appearing, will make their observations on the resolution of conclusions that determined that the ex-Farc accepted their responsibility in the war crimes of taking hostages, crimes against humanity of serious deprivation of liberty and other international crimes committed concurrently, according to the accusation.

The Hearing of Observations to the Resolution of Conclusions is given in the framework of the trial that began the Special Court for Peace regarding the most responsible in Case 01: Rodrigo Londoño Echeverry, Jaime Alberto Parra, Milton de Jesús Toncel, Pablo Catatumbo Torres Victoria, Pastor Lisandro Alape Lascarro, Julián Gallo Cubillos and Rodrigo Granda Escobar.

The objective of the hearing is for the magistracy to have sufficient evidence that will allow it to make a decision, in accordance with the regulations governing the JEP, on whether or not there is correspondence. In other words, it is about having the various elements of judgment that allow him to conclude if there is correspondence between the facts, the recognized conduct, the evidence provided, the qualifications made, the alleged perpetrators, the sanction proposal and the assessment of the recognition of truth and responsibility on the part of the exFarc. The final decision admits an appeal for reinstatement by the parties appearing and the victims.

The Section is in charge of advancing the trial phase and imposing its own sanctions on the most responsible parties appearing who have provided full and detailed truth, and have accepted responsibility before the Recognition Chamber. These sanctions require the performance of works, works and activities with remedial-restorative content (TOAR), accompanied by measures of effective restriction of freedoms and rights. Likewise, the Section will supervise and certify effective compliance with the sentence, which will also be monitored and verified by the United Nations Monitoring and Verification Mechanism.

The judicial proceeding will take place on July 4, 2023 starting at 8:30 in the morning with proxies of the accredited victims. On July 6, the hearing will be held with the attorneys of those appearing. Both hearings will be held in a hybrid manner, face-to-face and virtually, at the JEP’s main headquarters and will be broadcast on the entity’s digital channels.