The Appeals Section granted the benefit of Guarantee of Non-Extradition to the signatory of the Peace Agreement Pedro Luis Zuleta Noscué, after revoking the order adopted by the Review Section on February 23, 2022, in which it had been concluded that this subject was non-subordinate collaborator of the Farc, a status that prevented him from accessing this benefit.

After analyzing the ruling of the Review Section, the Appeals Section concluded that Zuleta Noscué does meet the JEP’s personal competence factor and that the conduct for which the United States government requested his extradition is related to the armed conflict and were committed in favor of the extinct guerrilla.

The magistracy adopted the decision based, among other evidence, on the statements delivered by a DEA investigator about the drug trafficking activities carried out by Zuleta Noscué in favor of the sixth front of the then FARC and the content of the accusation that supports the request. of extradition.

Likewise, the Appeals Section took into account the report presented by the Information Analysis Group (GRAI) of the JEP, in which it was reported that the interested party was a member of the extinct Farc-EP guerrilla since the decade of the eighties and, even, after suffering a traffic accident that left him disabled, which led to adjusting his functions within the Sixth Front and dedicating himself to work related to drug trafficking aimed at financing of the armed struggle.

Through judgment 342, the Appeals Section warned that the Review Section ignored the status of Zuleta Noscué as a member of the extinct guerrilla and to do so it detracted from the certification issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace, without take into account that the presumption of legality weighs on it.

Likewise, the Appeals Section specified that the extrajudicial statements or interviews rendered by former commanders or members of the Farc-EP do not prove or, in this case, dismiss, the personal competence factor for the guarantee of non-extradition. This, due to the fact that the Review Section based the doubts about the validity of the accreditation on some statements delivered by former members of the extinct guerrilla.

The Appeals Section valued the contributions to the truth that Zuleta Noscué, who began the process of reincorporation into civilian life in the Territorial Space for Training and Reincorporation, in the village of Monterredondo de Miranda, Cauca, has delivered so far and considered that they they are an expression of their subjection to the conditionality regime. In addition, he reminded the appearing party that he must continue contributing to the satisfaction of the rights of the victims, as well as not incur in new acts that re-victimize them, in order to maintain the benefit of non-extradition granted.

In this sense, the Chambers of Justice and the Sections of the Tribunal for Peace may once again require Zuleta Noscué to provide truthful and useful information about the illegal conduct he committed, the dynamics of macrocriminality in which the financing of hostilities was inserted. through the trafficking of illicit substances and specifically, he must report what he knows about the involvement of high commands of the extinct guerrilla in drug trafficking. with RSF

