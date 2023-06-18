JEP has 30 days to prioritize macro-case on sexual violence in the conflict

The Review Section of the JEP gave the Jurisdiction Recognition Chamber a period of 30 business days to decide on the prioritization of Case 11, which investigates crimes of sexual violence, reproductive violence and other crimes committed out of prejudice, hate or gender, sex, identity and diverse sexual orientation discrimination in the armed conflict.

In this way, the Fifth Subsection of the Review Section protected the fundamental rights to due process and access to the administration of justice within a reasonable period of time for the victims of these crimes. The ruling protects the fundamental rights of the victims, as well as due process and access to the administration of justice within a reasonable time, as well as their rights to the truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-repetition.

The decision was made after resolving the guardianship filed by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and Mrs. Yolanda Perea Mosquera against the Truth Recognition Chamber. The purpose of these demands was related to the delay in the prioritization of Case 11, which is currently in the consolidation of a provisional universe of acts of gender-based violence, sexual violence, and reproductive violence.

However, the JEP has indicated that crimes of sexual violence have been investigated in the other 10 cases opened by the jurisdiction.

The section concluded that the time that has elapsed since the grouping and concentration phase of Case 11 began, without its prioritization having yet been defined, is disproportionate and violates the rights of the victims.

To reach this conclusion, among other things, the section took into account the term that the Truth Recognition Chamber has to conclude its investigation work and the time limit that the Investigation and Prosecution Unit of the JEP (UIA) has ) to formulate the accusations before the Tribunal for Peace, in this last case against those appearing who do not accept responsibility or provide the truth.

Likewise, the section considers that there has been a breach of the principle of strict temporality and that the constitutional right of victims of sexual violence to due diligence has been violated. Also, the international obligations of the State to investigate and punish these facts.

What the Attorney General asked for

In the guardianship filed by the Attorney General’s Office, it was specified that the judicial exercise carried out by the Chamber for the Acknowledgment of Truth and Determination of Facts and Conduct in this matter, has not brought the JEP closer to compliance with the investigation, trial and sanction, of accordance with the differential mandates that govern it.

As the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has stated: “Impunity for the crimes committed sends the message that violence against women is tolerated, which favors its perpetuation and the social acceptance of the phenomenon, the feeling and the sensation of insecurity in women, as well as a persistent distrust of these in the system of administration of justice”, therefore, for the Attorney General’s Office, the prioritization of the opening of the macro case must be immediate.

For the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the long wait for the opening of this macro-case constitutes serious harm to the victims, since timely access to justice is not guaranteed, nor is a reasonable period of time in the processing of investigations into serious violations of Human Rights. Human Rights and IHL. with Infobae

