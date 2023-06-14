JEP has linked 28 generals in investigation for ‘false positives’

The JEP Recognition Chamber summoned the generals, (r) Luis Felipe Paredes Cadena and Hernán Giraldo Restrepo to deliver a version within the Caribbean Coast Sub-case, which investigates ‘false positives’, for events that occurred between 2005 and 2007. It deals with two former commanders of the Second Brigade and the Tenth Armored Brigade, both belonging to the First Division which, in turn, was under the responsibility of Paredes Cadena between 2007 and 2009.

The judicial decision was given within the framework of one of the six areas prioritized by Case 03 that it investigates: murders and forced disappearances presented as combat casualties by State agents. Currently, the Recognition Room is analyzing close to 600 operational results consisting of combat casualties presented by tactical units belonging to the Army’s First Division and the Caribbean Joint Command 1, of which close to 70% are questioned.

In the processing of the Costa Caribe subcase, the Chamber has received, in addition to the reports prepared by various entities such as the Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, ten reports presented by organizations of victims and ethnic communities referring to facts constituting unlawful deaths presented as casualties in combat by members of military units of this region of the country. To date, more than 620 victims have been accredited who have been participating in the judicial process and who, together with their representatives, will participate in the versions that these two generals deliver to the JEP.

This call for a version, made by Judge Óscar Parra, rapporteur of the Costa Caribe sub-case, adds to the calls for a version of the retired generals Óscar Enrique González Peña, Óscar Reinaldo Rey Linares and Justo Eliseo Peña Sánchez, who were summoned in February of 2023 and whose proceedings will be brought forward from next July. In addition to these officers, in the investigation of the Caribbean Coast Subcase, the Recognition Room heard more than 180 officers, non-commissioned officers, and retired soldiers.

As announced by the Recognition Chamber, the analysis of the military units of the Caribbean Coast accused of having participated in the criminal practice of falsely presenting people killed in other circumstances as operational results, was divided into two. At first, the investigation focused on the events that occurred between January 2002 and July 2005 in the north of Cesar and the south of La Guajira attributed to members of the Artillery Battalion No. 2 “La Popa”. For these events, 15 former members of the military unit were charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity. Of which, 12 were referred to the Tribunal for Peace to impose the corresponding sanctions.

Within the same subcase, which includes the analysis of other tactical units, including the Divisional Reaction Force -FURED-, and higher units, including the Caribbean Joint Command No. 1, with a view to having a broader vision of the phenomenon that occurred in the Caribbean Coast. Due to these facts, the Recognition Room is analyzing nearly 600 operational results consisting of combat casualties presented by tactical units belonging to the Army’s First Division and the Caribbean Joint Command 1, of which nearly 70% are questioned.

Related