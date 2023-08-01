JEP requests jail for colonel accused of false positives

In this document, this instance considers that the retired colonel “devised, designed and executed (…) a criminal plan that consisted of assassinating civilians and presenting them as combat casualties, motivated by giving society a false perception of security and with which he tried to consolidate the image of being the best officer in the Army”.

The ex-colonel, as Álvarez explained, “was always clear who his victims were going to be: young people with economic deprivations, the unemployed – in some cases from broken families (…) – and the peasant and indigenous population.”

The JEP prosecutors must now prove in a trial that Mejía committed these crimes and that he did so in alliance with the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) paramilitaries, as they claim, which can lead to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The JEP studies in one of its cases those known as “false positives”, and places at 6,402 the people who “were unlawfully killed to be presented as combat casualties throughout the national territory between 2002 and 2008”, which corresponds to the Government by Alvaro Uribe (2002-2010).

