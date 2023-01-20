Home News JEP will follow up on precautionary measures adopted on the ‘San Martín’ cemetery
JEP will follow up on precautionary measures adopted on the ‘San Martín’ cemetery

JEP will follow up on precautionary measures adopted on the 'San Martín' cemetery

On April 27 and 28, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, through the First Instance Section for cases of lack of recognition and responsibility, will hold a public hearing in Valledupar, regarding the precautionary measures adopted on the San Martín de Aguachica cemetery.

The JEP initiated this investigation at the request made by the Movement of Victims of State Crimes. The transfer of at least 400 bodies from the San Martín cemetery to the Central Catholic cemetery, both located in Aguachica, where unidentified victims of the armed conflict are found, will be analyzed.

The Movement of Victims of State Crimes, the Aguachica Mayor’s Office, the Aguachica Ombudsman, the Attorney General’s Office, Legal Medicine, the National Police, among other entities, were summoned.

In this regard, JEP order 012 of 2023 states: “The information provided by the judicial police officials of the Investigation and Prosecution Unit indicated that the procedure was not carried out by suitable personnel in accordance with the procedures and protocols for guarantee the correct recovery of the skeletal remains”.

On that occasion, the section warned of the configuration of a serious and imminent risk of alteration of the information related to the unidentified bodies buried in the San Martín cemetery.

