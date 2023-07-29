JEP will hold a hearing in Valledupar for a case related to the Exfarc

The Recognition Chamber of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) summoned the victims to a hearing for observations in Valledupar, Cesar, between September 25 and 29. The purpose is for the victims to express their positions and criticisms of the truth presented by 45 former members of the Caribbean Bloc of the FARC in two previous hearings. Previously, on September 6, a restorative meeting will be held to finalize the construction of the diligence methodology and define the participants.

In addition to the main headquarters in Valledupar, the magistracy may hold one or two face-to-face sessions in another municipality to facilitate the assistance of the victims, depending on the number of requests and the proximity to their places of residence. The representatives of the victims have time until September 1 to register the participants who will intervene in the proceedings, with a maximum limit of 15 minutes for each intervention. The process seeks to guarantee the active participation of the victims and contribute to the search for truth and reconciliation in the post-conflict framework in Colombia.

