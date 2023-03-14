Home News Jes.Green Invest: New bond for rooftop photovoltaic systems
News

Jes.Green Invest: New bond for rooftop photovoltaic systems

by admin
In autumn 2021, Jes.Green Invest issued a bond. Now the company from Broderstorf wants to bring another bond to the market. This should have a volume of up to 10 million euros and run for five years. The annual interest should be 7.0 percent. This puts interest below the most recent inflation rate of 8.7 percent. Interest is paid semi-annually. The bond is not subordinated …

Read more at 4investors.de

