Risk of lynching in Piazza Marina. A night porter recognized his bike that a foreign citizen had with him in Piazza Marina on the Lido di Jesolo. Scenes of ordinary madness on the Jesolo evening walk at 10 pm tonight where the crowd rebelled and demanded that the Maghreb would return the bike to the rightful owner who firmly demanded it. The state police had to intervene to stop the crowd and take away the Maghreb, a well-known face in the area. Investigations are now underway. The Confapi delegate and owner of the Corte dei Baroni wine shop Roberto Dal Cin spoke on behalf of the activities in the area: “This is not the Jesolo we want”.

