Jessenia Meneses, champion of the Mountain in the Tour of Andalusia

Jessenia Meneses, a cyclist from Antioquia with the GW Shimano team, Pact for Sport, became champion of the Mountain in the Vuelta a Andalucía, an outstanding cycling competition that took place in Spain. In this edition, the great winner of the tour was Arlenis Sierra, representative of the Movistar team.

STAGE 5️⃣ | 🏁 ENDING 🏆 VICTORY FOR Mie Bjørndal OTTESTAD! The Norwegian team cyclist wins the final stage of the Ruta del Sol Elite Women#VCAWomen #UCIEuropeTour #AIOCC pic.twitter.com/ZBDCQ56loD — Vuelta a Andalucia Women (@VCAwomen) June 4, 2023

Colombian cyclists left an indelible mark in the Tour of Andalusia, and Jessenia Meneses was the undisputed protagonist by taking the Mountain title. With a total of 22 points, she surpassed Movistar’s Katrine Aalerud, who scored 17 points, and Israel Premier’s Tamara Dronova-Balabolina, with 15 points. These two athletes accompanied Meneses on the mountain podium, thus highlighting the talent and effort of the Colombian cyclists.

Last Sunday the fifth and final stage of this exciting competition took place, and the Norwegian Mie Bjørnda was victorious. However, the Pacto por el Deporte team has plenty of reasons to celebrate, since Jessenia Meneses obtained an important title that highlights the talent of women’s cycling in Colombia.

From Spain, the coach Rocío Parrado was excited and satisfied with the results obtained by the team. In a video shared on social networks, she highlighted the great teamwork and expressed her joy at Jessenia Meneses’ new title, highlighting her importance both for women’s cycling in the country and for the group in general.

🚵🏻‍♀️🇨🇴 “All this has been the fruit of teamwork. We have a new shirt and a new and important title for our country and our squad.” @rossicardtrainer of #Colombia #PactoPorElDeporte– #GWShimano. 🏆🥇 Champions with @jesseniamg95 from @VCAwomen 2023. pic.twitter.com/DdmN1YHThc — Pact for Sport – GW Shimano (@PactoDeporte) June 4, 2023

“The truth very fought. A very hard mountain pass with a fairly strong pace, but well we were able to pass ahead and we took this shirt, very happy. I knew it was hard, the pace was quite high. For me it’s a dream, I’m very grateful to my teammates who did their best for me, so I’m super happy,” said Meneses.

The triumph of Jessenia Meneses in the Montaña de la Vuelta a Andalucía demonstrates the high level that Colombian cyclists reach in international competitions and consolidates their position as leaders in women’s cycling.