Home » Jessenia Meneses, champion of the Mountain in the Tour of Andalusia
News

Jessenia Meneses, champion of the Mountain in the Tour of Andalusia

by admin
Jessenia Meneses, champion of the Mountain in the Tour of Andalusia

Jessenia Meneses, a cyclist from Antioquia with the GW Shimano team, Pact for Sport, became champion of the Mountain in the Vuelta a Andalucía, an outstanding cycling competition that took place in Spain. In this edition, the great winner of the tour was Arlenis Sierra, representative of the Movistar team.

Colombian cyclists left an indelible mark in the Tour of Andalusia, and Jessenia Meneses was the undisputed protagonist by taking the Mountain title. With a total of 22 points, she surpassed Movistar’s Katrine Aalerud, who scored 17 points, and Israel Premier’s Tamara Dronova-Balabolina, with 15 points. These two athletes accompanied Meneses on the mountain podium, thus highlighting the talent and effort of the Colombian cyclists.

Last Sunday the fifth and final stage of this exciting competition took place, and the Norwegian Mie Bjørnda was victorious. However, the Pacto por el Deporte team has plenty of reasons to celebrate, since Jessenia Meneses obtained an important title that highlights the talent of women’s cycling in Colombia.

From Spain, the coach Rocío Parrado was excited and satisfied with the results obtained by the team. In a video shared on social networks, she highlighted the great teamwork and expressed her joy at Jessenia Meneses’ new title, highlighting her importance both for women’s cycling in the country and for the group in general.

“The truth very fought. A very hard mountain pass with a fairly strong pace, but well we were able to pass ahead and we took this shirt, very happy. I knew it was hard, the pace was quite high. For me it’s a dream, I’m very grateful to my teammates who did their best for me, so I’m super happy,” said Meneses.

See also  Vaccines: nearly 50 million doses administered in Germany

The triumph of Jessenia Meneses in the Montaña de la Vuelta a Andalucía demonstrates the high level that Colombian cyclists reach in international competitions and consolidates their position as leaders in women’s cycling.

You may also like

The 10 best books on Maria Callas –...

3.6 magnitude earthquake is recorded in Puerto López...

Latinos in Florida protested the new immigration law

Ukraine. The prologue of the Ukrainian counter-offensive is...

If you find dead birds on the beach,...

Nuremberg | Numerous volunteers prepare for the Church...

Malacatos a lo grande – breaking latest news

Dissident members were captured

More houses gone up in smoke in Bukavu,...

Madrid drew 1-1 with Bilbao at Benzema’s farewell

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy