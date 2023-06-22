Jessi Uribe showed off her luxurious Father’s Day gift

Jessi Uribe’s ‘Father’s Day’ gift

Recently, The Colombian musician discredited all his followers by showing one of the new acquisitions which is attached to your garage.

On his official Instagram account, Jessi Uribe shared a photo gallery where he revealed the gift he gave himself to celebrate Father’s Day.

It should be remembered that, the musical performer has four small children with his former sentimental partner Sandra Barrios, relationship that the musician would have ended to be with the singer from Antioquia, Paola Jara.

“Father’s day”is read in the publication of the Colombian.

In the photograph, the popular music singer is seen next to a luxurious car from the renowned Chevrolet brand in its light blue Corvette design. Without a doubt, this publication unleashed a lot of comments from his followers, who did not hesitate to congratulate the musician for giving himself this wonderful luxury in celebration of Father’s Day.

“The blue one looks good on him; Enjoy it Daddy; Congratulations brother; Many Blessings”, were some of the comments from Internet users.

Jessi Uribe continues to surprise all her fansand it is that every time the musical performer announces a new piece of news, it quickly becomes a trend within the digital media.

