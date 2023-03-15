Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

From darkness to light: it is the path that every addicted person can take to free himself from suffering and rehabilitate himself, returning to living his life fully.

We can be addicted to the reckless use of substances such as tobacco, alcohol, coffee, drugs and medicines, or to behaviors such as the use of pornography and obsession with gambling; addictions that lead the individual to completely neglect any other aspect of their existence.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offers an addiction recovery program, open to anyone who wants real help to overcome their difficulties.

This recovery program has the aim of helping to get out of loneliness, thanks to the brothers and sisters of the groups who share their experiences in a climate of total understanding and acceptance, free of any judgment and if you wish in complete anonymity. This program focuses on the awareness of being sons and daughters of a God who loves us and the healing power of Jesus Christ.

The project helps each bearer of the problem to achieve their spiritual awakening gradually through the “12-step program”.

For more information visit the web page

or contact the following number +39 392 497 6967 (also via WhatsApp).