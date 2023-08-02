Home » JetBlue Offers Flights to US Cities Starting at $49 for August and September
JetBlue Offers Flights to US Cities Starting at $49 for August and September

JetBlue Offers Flights to US Cities Starting at $49 for August and September

JetBlue Airlines Offers Discounted Flights to Various US Cities

New York-based airline, JetBlue, is currently promoting budget-friendly flights to multiple cities across the United States. With prices starting as low as $49, travelers can enjoy affordable trips throughout the months of August and September, according to a newsletter released by the airline on Tuesday.

Passengers looking to fly from LaGuardia Airport to New Orleans, Louisiana, can do so for just $49. However, opting for a departure from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) comes with a slightly higher cost of $59.

For those interested in visiting Nashville, Tennessee, JetBlue offers flights from either JFK or LaGuardia for a mere $64. Travelers can also explore the vibrant city of Denver, Colorado, with minimum fares starting at $89 from any of the New York airports.

For a beach getaway, flights to Orlando, Florida, are available for a base fare of $59. Alternatively, those dreaming of a Hawaiian vacation can fly to Honolulu for a minimum of $312.

JetBlue also presents enticing offers for those who prefer more exotic destinations. Passengers can enjoy a trip to Puerto Rico from LaGuardia to San Juan for a starting price of $147. Traveling from JFK, the minimum cost would be $144. The capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, can be reached from JFK for a minimum of $161, while the same city from LaGuardia starts at $170.

JetBlue caters to passengers departing from Newark Airport in New Jersey as well, with flights to Santo Domingo priced at $161, and to Punta Cana for $171.

For international travel, JetBlue offers a flight to Bogota, Colombia from either JFK or LaGuardia for $171. Additionally, travelers can fly to Guayaquil, Ecuador, for a minimum fare of $223, departing from JFK.

To ease the flight booking process, JetBlue provides the “Best Fare Finder” tool on its website, allowing passengers to customize their departure and arrival options. Furthermore, users can filter their searches based on desired regions.

It is important to note that the aforementioned prices do not include taxes or additional charges for other services. The real-time pricing system on the JetBlue website is subject to availability and may fluctuate at any time.

With JetBlue’s appealing offers, travelers can now plan their next trip while saving money on airfare.

