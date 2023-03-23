Home News JetSmart abandons its intention to buy the Colombian airline Ultra Air
News

by admin
The airline JetSmart, based in Chile and controlled by the US investment fund Indigo Partners, reported this Wednesday, March 22, that it withdrew from the letter of understanding signed last week for the possible purchase of the Colombian Ultra Air.

JetSmart said in a statement that the March 16 document “was subject to several conditions” and, after an analysis of the operation, “has decided to cancel the letter of understanding, terminate the process and give up its intention to purchase Ultra Air”a low-cost company.

“We have made progress in the process and we consider that, due to various factors, it is not possible to continue with the intention to buy Ultra Air and we have canceled the letter of understanding and terminated the process”said the president of JetSmart, Estuardo Ortiz.

What is known about the integration between Avianca and Viva

According to Ortiz, JetSmart’s “commitment and trust” “in the Colombian market remain firm” and they will continue to focus “in meeting the requirements of our certification process.”

“In this way, we hope to obtain our air operator permit in Colombia, with a view to starting the operation as soon as possible and thus being able to participate in the slot reallocation process (permits to carry out air operations) at the El Dorado airport. “ from Bogota.

The withdrawal of JetSmart occurs the same day that the Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil) announced the approval with conditions of the integration between Avianca and Viva Air, which had been initially rejected, after the suspension of operations of the latter, on 27 February, due to serious financial problems.

One of the conditions of Aerocivil to guarantee that a monopoly is not established, since Avianca and Viva together would have close to 50% of the national marketis “the return of the ‘slots’ (…) that imply aggravating the situation of concentration in the most demanded slots” for both the summer and winter seasons.

JetSmart, which had also expressed interest in buying Viva Air last February, has internal operations in Chile, Argentina and Peru, while in Colombia it operates flights to Santiago de Chile and Antofagasta.

Ultra Air, incorporated in 2020 and based at the José María Córdova international airport in Medellín, flies to ten Colombian cities and has 2.99% of the national market.

