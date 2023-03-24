Home News JetSmart airline will have flights to Montería and Santa Marta, but not to Valledupar
JetSmart airline will have flights to Montería and Santa Marta, but not to Valledupar

The Chilean airline JetSmart Airlines SAS, which will cover several routes after the departure of Viva Air, announced that its flight itinerary included several cities in the Colombian Caribbean like Santa Marta and Montería, however Valledupar does not appear.

JetSmart Airlines will cover routes such as Bogotá-Medellín-Bogotá; Bogota-Cartagena; Bogota-Cali; Cartagena-Medellin; San Andrés Islas-Cartagena, among other tours, with up to 7 and 49 frequencies weekly.

In Valledupar, Avianca is the only airline that provides the direct route to Bogotá, which is why, according to users, the prices have increased ticket prices. For the Vallenato Festival season, round-trip tickets exceed $2 million, without the right to carry hold luggage.

