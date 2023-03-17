In line with its interest in the Colombian air market, JetSmart Airlines plans to acquire 100% of the shares of the Ultra Air company. To this end, he took the first step and the representatives of the companies signed a letter of understanding and a Due Diligence process began, which will allow knowing the technical and financial information required by this type of negotiation. The process is expected to be completed in the next 30 days.

As stipulated by the parties in the letter of understanding, after Due Diligence, in case of confirming a definitive agreement, JetSmart Airlines and Ultra Air, they will proceed to submit the purchase agreement for authorization in accordance with current regulations.

According to the president and CEO of JetSmart, Estuardo Ortiz, “we believe in the potential of the Colombian market and we are determined to contribute and add to the development of tourism and employment in the country. We have seen the operational and commercial qualities of Ultra Air and have reached an agreement on the terms of the purchase of the airline. We hope to advance efficiently in the Due Diligence and work closely with the authorities in the respective approvals”.

Operations

During the process, Ultra Air will continue to operate under the administrative, operational and financial parameters of the current administration, without JetSmart having any responsibility or interference in the management, operation, services and/or finances of the former.

Within the framework of this announcement, it is important to highlight that, if the purchase is completed, it would have a positive impact on competition in the air sector, since the companies mentioned do not have matching routes.

While Ultra Air is focused on routes within the country, at the moment JetSmart only operates to capital cities of the country from international destinations.

“The possible purchase of Ultra Air will empower it to offer more routes, affordable prices and more options to all passengers,” added Estuardo Ortiz.

In addition, more dynamic competition is guaranteed in the Colombian air market, whose reorganization demands travel options with lower fares for all Colombians, which would occur from an increase in connectivity with the consequent potentialization of tourism, which is one of the main objectives in the business field of the country.

Last week, JetSmart announced the addition of the fourth Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet, thus advancing in the fulfillment of its growth and expansion plan.

Technology

The technological innovations of the A321neo allow a reduction of more than 25% in fuel consumption per seat, reducing CO2 emissions by 25% and reducing the noise level by 75%. This aircraft has a 240-seat configuration and is powered by Pratt and Whitney GTF™ engines.

Currently, the company operates 79 routes in South America, 15 of them under the Smart model, which operate point to point, without going through the capital, which allows a significant reduction in flight times and, therefore, in prices. Today JetSmart operates 16 international routes connecting seven South American countries: Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay.

JetSmart is an Ultra-Low-Cost airline whose purpose is to connect people and communities through safe, efficient and low-cost air transportation services.

The airline has a firm order for 106 aircraft with Airbus, which will be gradually incorporated by 2030, and has a vision of connecting 100 million people and a fleet of 100 aircraft by 2028.

JetSmart began operations in Colombia at the end of 2019, currently connecting Bogotá, Medellín and Cali with Santiago de Chile and Cali with Antofagasta.