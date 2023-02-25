Home News Jewelry and a luxurious truck, this is how Poncho Zuleta celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday
Jewelry and a luxurious truck, this is how Poncho Zuleta celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday

Jewelry and a luxurious truck, this is how Poncho Zuleta celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday

‘He threw the house out the window’. the vallenat singeror Poncho Zuleta celebrated in style the 32nd birthday of his young girlfriend, the journalist from Barranquilla Maria Laura Marriaga. This is how it was registered on social networks.

On his farm, located near the Valledupar Livestock Fairbrought together friends and singers like Jorge Antonio Oñate and Margaret Doria. They were in charge of entertaining the party.

After the serenade ‘The golden lung’ delivered, accompanied by mariachis, a van Toyota Land Cruiser model 2023 to his young girlfriend Maria Laura Marriaga, that this February 24 turned 32 years old. The truck is appraised at more of $500 million.

To complete the gifts, Zuleta surprised her with a luxurious gold chain, while showing her all your love with a couple of kisses. For a moment, when she took out the box, everyone in attendance believed that she I would ask for marriage.

It is worth mentioning that the Barranquillera began to appear on the social networks of ‘The golden lung’ in time of Carnival of Barranquilla. The artist even officially presented it at the concert that took place in the event center Golden Gate of Barranquilla.

