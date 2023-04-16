Jewels of Andean music arrive today in Bogotá

Tonight the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo will be filled with tradition and identity with the launch of the 49th Colombian Andean Music Festival “Mono Núñez” with the participation of renowned native artists of the country.

The festival has been running uninterrupted for 48 years. Since 1974 it has been held in Geneva, Valle del Cauca. This year it will be held from June 8 to 11. It is the most important Andean music event in Colombia and one of the best of its kind in Latin America, and in 2003 it was declared Cultural Heritage of the Nation.

The finalists and winners of the Mono Núñez 2022 Grand Prize are presented at this concert. Ciprés Trío, Mono Núñez Instrumental Grand Prize participates; Spinto, Mono Núñez Vocal Grand Prize; Mateo Moreno, best instrumental soloist; Luar, best vocal duet, and the groups Borda and Sanjuán Sinfónico.

THE NEW CENTURY spoke with Bernardo Mejía, director of the festival, about the event and its importance for Colombian culture.

Mejía highlighted that the festival takes place between the months of May and June, but that an alliance was created with the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo for about 15 years to present the winners of the previous year and launch the new edition. This afternoon’s appointment will be at 5:00 pm

“Today the four winners from last year will be presented. This festival is aimed at various sections such as the unpublished vocal work and the unpublished instrumental work. From now on, we are preparing for the festival that will take place in the month of June, we continue to select the contestants and special guests with everything related to large-format orchestras. The first thing is the regional auditions, then comes the selection of the 28 contestants with whom we go to Geneva to make music for four days”, highlighted Bernardo Mejía.

Andean music is part of the Colombian artistic identity and this type of event is also an opportunity for new talents to make themselves known, it is also essential to remember history through music.

For the director of the festival, Colombia has five traditional music and the Andean is part of one of them: “We have the Pacific, the Vallenata, the Llanera, the Caribbean and ours. Also, there is a lot of fusion between all those rhythms”.

Regarding the importance of Andean rhythms in national identity, the festival director pointed out that it is a cultural legacy that sounds strong in populations planted in the mountains of Colombia.

“From Nariño to Santander, Andean music is heard. Also from the Valle del Cauca and Tolima mountain ranges. Despite the fact that many rhythms have emerged, the Andean rhythm continues to be rooted in our country, it is the root of the Colombian identity that is more than 200 years old,” highlighted Mejías.

The groups that will be this afternoon at the Julio Mario Santo Domingo are the following:

Cypress Trio

“Mono Núñez” Instrumental Award

Ciprés Trío is an instrumental group originally from Cauca that performs Colombian Andean music in a typical trio format with bandola, tiple and guitar. It is made up of Andrés Felipe Cuellar Astudillo (bandola), student of the Instrumental Music program at the University of Cauca; Juan Camilo Ciro Castaño (tiple), student of the Band Direction program at the University of Cauca, and Carlos Andrés Marcillo Quiroz (guitar), professor of the Music Department of the University of Cauca.

Pushed

Mono Núñez Vocal Award

Academic musical group formed since 2012 by professional musicians graduated and teachers from the Universidad del Valle, Cali, who have a great national artistic career. He has received numerous awards, including the Mono Núñez Grand Prize and First Place in the Vocal Groups category at the 48th Mono Núñez Festival (2022), first place at the 31st National Festival of the Hall (2022), the Pelón Santamarta Grand Prize and first place in the groups category of the 46th National Festival En Antioquia Canta Colombia (2021), the Luis Carlos González Grand Prize, first place in the trios and groups category of the 30th Bambuco National Contest (2021) and First place in the XXIX National Hall Contest (2020).

Currently, it is made up of Viviana Lemus Valencia (soprano), Angélica María Vinasco (alto and conductor), Julián Eduardo Vargas (tenor), César Augusto González (baritone), Darío Fernando Santos (pianist) and María Isabel Mejía (tiple player).

matthew moreno

Best Instrumental Soloist

He was born in Armenia, Quindío, and from a very young age he showed an interest in music. He had vocal technique classes with teacher Gloria Elena Povea and later began learning plucked string instruments such as guitar, bass and tiple in a self-taught way. Over time, the tiple became his main instrument. As a composer, he also has more than 20 instrumental works that have been performed by various groups and soloists. In 2017 he released his first record production, ‘Cuando se dice adiós’, the first made in Quindío with a tiple as the protagonist, which includes works of traditional Colombian music and his own compositions.

Outside

Best Vocal Duet

Luar, a word that means “moonlight”, is a female vocal duet originally from Tolima, made up of performers of recognized trajectory in the field of Colombian Andean music: Paula Vanesa Criollo Núñez (first voice), Martha Elena Díaz Peña (second voice). voice and guitar) and Daniel Cortés Parra (tiple).

Borda and Sanjuan

Álvaro Sanjuán and Alberto Borda, classmates from the Nuevo Gimnasio school in Bogotá, met through music and this year they celebrate half a century of having formed the duet ‘Borda y Sanjuán’. During all these years, they have sung without pause, delighting all audiences with their particular style of performing concerts and opening the possibility for attendees to also be part of the show by singing songs from their repertoire. Over the years the duet became the Borda y Sanjuán group, today made up of 6 members: Alberto Borda, Álvaro Sanjuán, Julián Peña, Raúl Castaño, Henry Cuevas and Pablo Sanjuán.