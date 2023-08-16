Ecumenism and World Religions

Jewish religious community Dresden now has a synagogue

Dresden (epd). Two years after it was founded, the liberal Jewish community in Dresden wants to inaugurate its own synagogue on September 3rd. The municipality announced this on its website. Initially, she set up rooms on the site of the old Leipzig train station in Dresden. The synagogue was also built there.

The Jewish community in Dresden was founded in September 2021. The community rabbi is Akiva Weingarten, born in New York in 1984, who also heads a Jewish community in Basel.

A Star of David had already been handed over to the Dresden religious community in April. In addition, a so-called Mezuzah, a parchment scroll with biblical texts, was fastened to the door frame of the future synagogue. The cost of building the synagogue was not specified. A lot of the work was done in-house, it said.

Between 2019 and 2021 Weingarten was rabbi of the liberal congregation of the New Synagogue Dresden, which is also a corporation under public law. The strictly orthodox community of Chabad Lubawitsch is also based in Dresden. Like the religious community, it is a registered association.

