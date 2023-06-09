Jewish walls collapse in the province of Figuig

After standing erect for a century, the Jewish arches collapsed in the city of Bouanan, Figuig Province, due to negligence and interventions from the regional authorities.

The data obtained by the electronic newspaper Hespress revealed that these arches, which are part of the Jewish heritage in the Buanan area in the Fiquik region, “faced for decades with great neglect that led to their continuous collapse.”

According to the same sources, “a new intervention recently by the regional authorities to try to restore these arches led to their collapse.”

In this regard, Seddik Gasimi, a civil activist in the province of Figuig, said, “The regional authorities bear responsibility for the collapse of these historical arches, which carry a great historical significance for the Moroccan Jews who passed through the Bouanane region.”

Qasimi added, in a statement to Hespress, that “the restoration process announced by the village community in Buanan was marred by major violations, as the project was put in the hands of an unknown contractor who did not disclose the nature of his project and its budget, nor the date of its start and end.”

The same association activist stated that “the sight of the collapse of these historical arches hastened our correspondence with the Supreme Court of Accounts on behalf of the residents of the region who are jealous of their cultural heritage, but we have not received any response until now.”

The spokesman for Hespress called for “urgent intervention from the Ministry of Culture and the official authorities, in order to hold those responsible for the collapse of these arches accountable, and to discuss ways to restore them again.”

Qasimi stressed that “the security authorities in the region intervened professionally in order to stop the restoration process, after confirming that this caused the collapse of the walls,” stressing that “without this intervention, the matter would have caused serious injuries to everyone who passes along the walls.”

The aforementioned Jewish walls are considered historical centers of Jewish trade in the Fiquik region, as they were home to Moroccan Jewish merchants in the past and former desert supply and export markets.