Streaming music is a great invention and I would never go back. However, the dissolution of the physical support has deprived us of the possibility of stumbling upon certain coincidences that can only occur in the liner notes of records. In the very thick thank you notes of Grace by Jeff Buckley, his famous first and only album in life, we read a mysterious “I love you Jhelisa A”. And who is this Jhelisa A that he says he loves?

Jhelisa Renee Anderson is a singer from Jackson, Mississippi who recorded her first album, Galactica rushin 1994, the same fateful year Buckley released his Grace. The two knew each other because Jeff, still very young, played guitar on his demos in the mid-eighties. At the time, Jhelisa had just been fired from her job as a receptionist at Motown in Los Angeles and ended up working at Capitol, where she had first met Buckley. Anderson is the daughter of Vicki Anderson, historic vocalist of the James Brown revue – “the best singer I’ve ever worked with” according to Brown himself – and her sister Carleen is also a successful singer: with the Young Disciples she was one of the voices most famous of the London acid jazz scene between the eighties and nineties.

And it is precisely in London that Jhelisa’s career also takes off. In 1989 she signs a contract with the label One Little Indian as vocalist of the band Soul Family Sensation, with which she records I don’t even know if I should call you babya pioneering piece that anticipated by a few months certain solutions that would have made of Unfinished sympathy by Massive Attack and Shara Nelson such a memorable piece. However, Jhelisa finds no peace in a precise style: the London of the early nineties is a much more varied and stimulating musical laboratory than the Los Angeles she has left behind. As vocalist of the rave-pop group The Shamen she achieves two big hits with Phorever people e Lsi (Love sex intelligence): those were the years in which psychedelic and esoteric pop dance songs about extrasensory perceptions, shamanism and, of course, ecstasy as a lock pick to open the doors of perception ended up on the British charts. In those years she also finds the time to be a backing vocalist in several pieces by DebutBjörk’s first album