Chocoano soccer player Jhon Adolfo Arias Andrade, “Wicho”, was crowned champion in Brazil with Fluminense, defeating Flamengo at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The first leg was 2-0 for Mengão, but Flu thrashed 4-1 to come back and win the title.

And Jhon Arias shone with Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores. On April 5, he made a double of assists in the match against the Peruvian team Sporting, played at the National Stadium in Lima.

Arias Andrade, creation midfielder, was summoned again to the Colombian National Team for the elderly and in Brazil they call him “Colombian Pelé”.

Jhon Arias is the son of Mónica Andrade Becerra and Jhon Arias Guevara, he was trained in soccer in Quibdó, in Estrellas del Futuro and Linaje. He also made his processes in Chocó teams, showing all his talent and category.

This talented player has been growing in football and has become the best valued Colombian footballer in the transfer market that plays in the Copa Libertadores. Arias Andrade is valued at seven million euros.