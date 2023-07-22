Jhon Córdoba, great goal and figure in Krasnodar’s victory

Isthmin striker John Andrés Córdoba Copete scored another goal in Russia with Krasnodar FC, a team with which he has a contract until 2025.

Córdoba, who started from the start as his team’s only striker and the main point of reference for the area, scored the first goal of the commitment after 27 minutes after receiving a clearance on the edge of the area, and then took a mid-range shot that crashed into a defender deflecting the ball and ended up in the back of the net.

This was the first goal of the season for the Colombian, who reaffirmed once again the good moment with which he closed the previous season, after he was chosen as the best player of the season, after his 21 goals in 37 games played, being important in the Russian Cup runner-up.

The attacker hopes to continue with this good performance when Krasnodar faces Spartak Moscow, for the first date of the Russian Cup that will be played next Thursday, July 27 at the Krasnodar Stadium. Subsequently, they will face Sochi for the second day of the League.

Jhon Andrés Córdoba Copete was born in Istmina on May 11, 1993. He plays in the center forward position and stands out for his goalscoring ability, his good positioning in the area and his ability to play associatively, playing at times with his back to the goal, giving assists or serving as a pivot for the arrival of his teammates from behind.

Córdoba began his sports career at Envigado FC, the same club where he had his minor division process and where he made his debut in 2010, with the oranges he played 47 games and scored 13 goals, then he made his way to Jaguares de Chiapas in Mexico where he played 21 games and scored two goals.

After his experience in Mexican soccer, he made his way to Europe, his first club in the old continent was RCD Espanyol from Spain where he played 33 games and scored four goals. In 2014 he went on to play for Granada CF, also from Spain, where he played 25 games and scored five goals.

After his experience in two clubs in Spain, he went on to play in German soccer, there he wore the shirts of Mainz 05, Cologne and Hertha Berlin between 2015 and the first half of 2021. In this period of time he played 165 games in which he scored 57 goals and gave 17 assists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

