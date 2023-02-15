Jhon Flórez Jiménez, candidate for the Governorate of Cesardied this Tuesday night at the Erasmo de Valledupar clinic, apparently due to a heart attack.

Flórez had participated in the marches in support of the reforms of the Government of Gustavo Petro, where he gave his last speech. Hours before, the chiriguanero was in the municipality of Bosconia in a political meeting.

Julio de la Rosa, Flórez’s driver, told EL PILÓN that the lawyer told him that he felt changes in his blood pressure when they were leaving the Plaza Alfonso López, but would have decided to continue with the political agenda in other sectors of the city.

I am deeply saddened by the death of Jhon Flórez Jiménez, a citizen of the center of Cesar. He had many political qualities, he was a humanist, sensitive, pride of the region. My supportive hug to his family, for whom I ask for God’s comfort. pic.twitter.com/s7OkGpCKHN – Manuel Mejia Pallares (@manuelmejiapa) February 15, 2023

Once at home, Flórez presented discomfort and his relatives took him to the hospital where he died. The writer from Cesar also had registered the significant group of Citizens ‘Together We Florecemos’ in the National Registry on February 7, with which he was collecting signatures for the elections October 29.

