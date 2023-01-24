Julian Andres Santa

At the age of 19, the Antioquia forward Jhon Jader Durán was officially presented as a new Aston Villa player, from the first division of the English Premier League, where he will wear the number 22 on his back and was received in the best way at Villa Park , club stadium.

The player received a surprise and motivating message, that of his compatriot and former Aston Villa player, Juan Pablo Ángel, an indisputable figure of the English. “Jhon Jader brother it’s my pleasure to welcome you to your new home, in that place where you are sitting in the Holte End, I have some of the best memories of my career, every time I scored a goal, see the expression of happiness of each one of the fans. We Aston Villa fans love the players who have class, but we adore the ones who play with passion, tenacity and shed every last drop of sweat for this club. You have all the footballing and technical qualities to mark a great story, not only in this club but in the league you just joined”.