John Jader Durán, Colombia’s bet for the South American U-20

Durán, 19, is closely followed by Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Benfica, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lille and PSV Eindhoven.

The absolute coach of Colombia, the Argentine Nestor Lawrencesummoned him at the end of last year for the friendlies against Guatemala, Mexico and Paraguay. There he left a pleasant impression due to his dribbling, goalscoring ability and versatility, because as a striker he is capable of starting from midfield, and even joins the defensive blocks when there is a need to defend.

The gunner was born for soccer in Envigado where he played for two years and from there he went to MLS Chicago Fire. Accumulate 78 games as a professional. Last year he scored three doubles, which speaks of his scoring nose.

In addition to John Jader Durán, there is another Colombian jewel

Son of the Spanish Juan Manuel Fuentes and the Colombian María del Sol Garrido, the striker Juan David Fuentes is another of the players that can emerge in the South American Championshipwhich begins on January 19 in the city of Cali.

He was born in Montería, capital of the Caribbean department of Córdoba, in May 2003. At the age of five, he arrived in Spain and there he opened up a field in the world of soccer. In the Iberian country, he began his sports career in Tecnofútbol, ​​went to Montcada and there he stood out for his ease in scoring, for which he was recruited by the Barcelonawhich incorporated him into Cadet B.

With information from EFE Agency.