Jhonny Rivera talked about his girlfriend who is 30 years younger than him

The 49-year-old popular music singer has revealed that he is in love and willing to defend his partner after announcing a formal courtship. Rivera announced that he is dating Jenny López, the singer of his group, a young woman who has worked with his music company since she was 15 years old.

The artist said that he only had a relationship with her when he was 19 years old, not since she was a child, as many have said. «I am tired of being called gay and of the little boxes that ask me about what men like. I said, ‘Am I going to end this by going public with the relationship? » «I think everyone should seek the happiness and give the opportunity to love, and I think it was my turn,” said Jhonny.

Jhonny not only spoke out, but also Jenny López, “Since I already worked on the floor, what’s more, those who have followed me for a long time know that I literally lived in the hotel, I never stayed at his house. Well, he lived there because we traveled on a Monday and returned Thursday or Friday and he had a very nice detail when I turned 19.

Those who know me know that I have my birthday on January 2 and on January 2 there is no plan for anything… My family went on a trip and the day after my birthday we started working, I was alone in the hotel, the few friends I had in Pereira up to that moment, well, everyone was in guayabados, with their family or on a trip, and I remember that Jhonny had a very special surprise for me with all his family at the farm, so that I would not spend my birthday alone.

I had a pancake, I remember Andy was there, they sang my birthday and that was a very nice detail for me, because that day I was determined to spend it alone, without family and without anyone close to me, and I remember that I kept that detail that was very special and very beautiful for me … ”, she said.

