Home » Jhonny Rivera talked about his girlfriend who is 30 years younger than him
News

Jhonny Rivera talked about his girlfriend who is 30 years younger than him

by admin
Jhonny Rivera talked about his girlfriend who is 30 years younger than him

The 49-year-old popular music singer has revealed that he is in love and willing to defend his partner after announcing a formal courtship. Rivera announced that he is dating Jenny López, the singer of his group, a young woman who has worked with his music company since she was 15 years old.

The artist said that he only had a relationship with her when he was 19 years old, not since she was a child, as many have said. «I am tired of being called gay and of the little boxes that ask me about what men like. I said, ‘Am I going to end this by going public with the relationship? » «I think everyone should seek the happiness and give the opportunity to love, and I think it was my turn,” said Jhonny.

Jhonny not only spoke out, but also Jenny López, “Since I already worked on the floor, what’s more, those who have followed me for a long time know that I literally lived in the hotel, I never stayed at his house. Well, he lived there because we traveled on a Monday and returned Thursday or Friday and he had a very nice detail when I turned 19.

It may interest you

Those who know me know that I have my birthday on January 2 and on January 2 there is no plan for anything… My family went on a trip and the day after my birthday we started working, I was alone in the hotel, the few friends I had in Pereira up to that moment, well, everyone was in guayabados, with their family or on a trip, and I remember that Jhonny had a very special surprise for me with all his family at the farm, so that I would not spend my birthday alone.

See also  Protecting the night sky from light pollution

I had a pancake, I remember Andy was there, they sang my birthday and that was a very nice detail for me, because that day I was determined to spend it alone, without family and without anyone close to me, and I remember that I kept that detail that was very special and very beautiful for me … ”, she said.

You may also like

New bear attack near Sauris, donkey and foal...

“Caretaker Prime Minister, you may get a deal”,...

Repatriation and Punishments: The Consequences of Illegal Immigration...

Heat does not leave Calabria, temperatures up to...

Insulting Quran is unbearable for the Muslim Ummah,...

Nariño: they seize 100 kg of ‘coca’ camouflaged...

After protests over kitchen temperatures, McDonald’s closes –...

The extravagant party with which La Valdiri celebrated...

Bosnia and Herzegovina: a rethinking of the current...

Ruralization of cities and urbanization of the countryside...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy