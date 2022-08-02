On August 1, the deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, the mayor and Yonggan came to the Municipal Glory Institute and Unit 93023 to visit and condolence the officers and soldiers of the army, the veterans and the recipients of special care. Congratulations and great respect.

In the city’s Glory Court, Ji Yonggan leaned over to shake hands with the old veterans one by one. He said that revolutionary veterans are the precious wealth of the party and the people, and they have made important contributions to the cause of China‘s revolution, construction and reform, and the party and the people will never forget them. The revolutionary spirit of the veterans who are not afraid of sacrifice and have the courage to fight has always infected and inspired us. It is hoped that the veterans will continue to care and support the economic and social development of the city as always, and contribute to the high-quality development of Hulunbuir.

Afterwards, Ji Yongqian visited the rehabilitation physiotherapy room, activity room, etc., and told the old veterans who had been in bed for many years to take care of their health, and asked the relevant departments to provide better services, so that the old veterans could take care of and enjoy their old age.

Entering the 93023 unit stationed in the city, Ji Yonggan extended holiday congratulations to all the soldiers and best wishes to the newlyweds who held a collective wedding. He said that for a long time, the officers and soldiers of the troops stationed in the city have paid close attention to training and preparations, resolutely safeguarded national defense security, vigorously supported and participated in local construction, and played an important role in the fight against the epidemic, emergency rescue and disaster relief, and stability maintenance. It is hoped that the troops stationed in the city will conscientiously implement Xi Jinping’s idea of ​​strengthening the military and build a people’s army that obeys the party’s command, can win battles, and has a good work style. The municipal party committee and government will fully support the construction of the army, vigorously carry forward the glorious tradition of the army cherishing the people and the people supporting the army, and jointly write a new chapter in the integrated development of the army and the land.

Reporter: Dong Botu: Chen Liye