Jia Hongyu, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, at the symposium on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the symposium on planning work, emphasized that learning deeply, understanding thoroughly, being strong, taking responsibility, striving to be the first and being more brilliant, ensuring that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is implemented in this unit and in this field

On November 15th, Jia Hongyu, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a symposium on the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China by the departments in charge. Work, plan the key tasks for next year, mobilize everyone to follow the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party as a guide, further improve political positions, comprehensively check for omissions and fill in vacancies, take the initiative to act, and strive to be the first to shine, so as to ensure that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is in the field of the unit Land and implement.

At the meeting, the heads of 9 units, including the Municipal Party Committee, the Municipal Organs Working Committee, and the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, reported the relevant work situation respectively.

Jia Hongyu expressed his appreciation for the new achievements, new highlights and new contributions made to the city’s economic and social development by focusing on the center and serving the overall situation, striving to overcome the adverse effects brought by the new crown pneumonia epidemic, innovating working methods, conscientiously performing duties, and making new contributions to the city’s economic and social development. fully affirmed.

Jia Hongyu emphasized that all units should strengthen their political awareness, take the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and in the future, and quickly unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Central Committee of the Party. The series of arrangements and deployments of provincial, provincial and municipal party committees will be deployed to gather wisdom and strength to implement the goals and tasks set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to ensure that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Implementation, every piece of land, everything is effective. We must adhere to the result orientation, and transform the energy and enthusiasm inspired by the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into a strong driving force for doing a good job in all current tasks. Forge ahead under pressure, sprint with all your strength, and work hard in the fourth quarter to ensure high-quality completion of various goals and tasks. It is necessary to accurately benchmark the table, combine the new ideas, new paths, and new measures proposed in the report, focus on the central work, the “urgent, difficult, and anxious” issues of the masses, and self-reforms, conduct in-depth research and plan for next year’s key tasks, and ensure that next year’s work will start well and start. good step. It is necessary to boost the spirit, strengthen the awareness of the overall situation, the awareness of excellence, and the awareness of the bottom line, so as to ensure the construction of a high-quality cadre team.