Jia Hongyu, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, emphasized at the city’s education system epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting to ensure the physical and mental health of teachers and students and the safety and stability of the campus.

On October 9, our city held a meeting on the epidemic prevention and control work of the education system to implement the national, provincial and municipal epidemic prevention and control requirements, analyze and judge the current situation, and schedule the key work of epidemic prevention and control in the city’s education system. Jia Hongyu, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended and delivered a speech. Chang Yingmin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Minister of the Propaganda Department and Deputy Mayor, presided over the meeting. Yi Junpeng, Zhao Jianzhao and Zhang Guoxiao participated.

Jia Hongyu pointed out that the prevention and control of the epidemic in the education system is related to economic and social development, people’s lives and health, and social harmony and stability. All counties, districts, and schools must resolutely carry out political responsibilities, adhere to the people first and life first, and study and judge the situation more fully. To be more precise, race against time to strengthen all links and chains of prevention and control, and focus on early, small, detailed, and solid efforts to resolve risks, so as to create a stable and peaceful social environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Jia Hongyu emphasized that each school should accurately check the health information of teachers, students, employees and co-residents. For teachers and students who return to school from outside the province, they are required to report in a timely manner in accordance with regulations, and strictly implement the “on-the-ground inspection” and temporary control of two inspections in three days; pay close attention to them. Epidemic flow and distribution information to ensure that no one person or case is missed; for people with a history of living in the counties (cities, districts) where medium and high risks are located, as well as teachers and students stranded abroad due to the epidemic, continue to do a good job in health monitoring, and establish “one person, one file”. The ledger, implement dynamic tracking and sales management; strengthen communication and coordination between departments to ensure accurate and accurate health information monitoring. It is necessary to strictly carry out personal protection for teachers, students and employees on the way back to school, and primary and secondary schools should strengthen the “two points and one line” closed-loop management of schools and families to effectively reduce the risk of infection. It is necessary to adhere to the normal prevention and control of the campus, strictly manage the school gate and key places, implement the system of tracking and registration of absenteeism and absence, and adhere to the same prevention of characters and environments and prevention of multiple diseases. It is necessary to strengthen the guarantee of campus services, strengthen ideological guidance, psychological counseling and humanistic care, and create a good working, learning and living environment for teachers and students. It is necessary to carefully organize the online teaching work for students who are still in medium and high-risk areas and cannot normally attend classes. It is necessary to strengthen the formulation of emergency plans and emergency drills, continuously improve emergency response capabilities, and ensure a flat, fast-paced, and efficient operation of the command system. It is necessary to enhance the awareness of epidemic prevention among teachers and students, and strengthen the education of relevant laws and regulations. The epidemic prevention and control leading group of the city and county education system and the city and county education departments should strengthen supervision, inspection and rectification, increase accountability, and ensure that various prevention and control measures and requirements are implemented and implemented.

Chang Yingmin put forward requirements on implementing the spirit of the meeting.