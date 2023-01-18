Jia Hongyu, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, led a team to inspect the situation of epidemic prevention and control, safe production and market supply, emphasizing that the people should be put first and the bottom line of safety should be firmly guarded to ensure that the masses have a stable and peaceful Spring Festival.

The Spring Festival is approaching, and the flavor of the year is getting stronger. On January 17, Jia Hongyu, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, led comrades in charge of relevant departments to go deep into amusement parks, stations, hospitals, large supermarkets, etc., to check the situation of epidemic prevention and control, safe production, and market supply guarantee during the Spring Festival. The majority of cadres and workers sent condolences and blessings for the New Year. Vice Mayor Wang Jizhou and Vice Chairman Rong Zhiguang of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference attended the meeting.

It is currently the peak period of Spring Festival travel, and the passenger flow of the bus station is increasing day by day. Jia Hongyu came to the bus station in the city center, inspected the entrance, waiting hall, monitoring center and other places, and talked cordially with the bus drivers arriving at the station. He pointed out that the bus station is densely populated and highly mobile. It is necessary to coordinate safe travel and epidemic prevention and control, improve emergency plans, and improve the ability to deal with various risks and emergencies. It is necessary to strengthen vehicle management, improve the awareness of safe driving and riding of drivers and passengers, resolutely put an end to overloading and fatigue driving, and ensure the safe and orderly travel of the masses.

At the Municipal No. 1 People’s Hospital, Jia Hongyu inquired in detail about the hospital’s recent medical treatment, the number of patients received, and the staffing of medical staff. I urge everyone to scientifically arrange on-duty duty, pay attention to self-protection and physical health, and pay attention to the improvement of personal ability after work, so as to better protect the health of the people in the city; medical institutions at all levels in the city are required to insist on people first, life first, and reasonable Allocate medical personnel, medical supplies, etc., further strengthen on-the-job training, continuously improve medical assistance capabilities, and make every effort to protect the lives and health of the people.

“How is the supply of goods in the near future?” “How is the implementation of fire safety measures?” In Dennis’s East Bund store, Jia Hongyu walked and watched, communicating with the person in charge of the supermarket from time to time, asking about the supermarket’s preparations for the Spring Festival, commodity prices, epidemic prevention and control, and fire protection. security etc. He emphasized that it is necessary to ensure the supply and price stability of important livelihood commodities such as meat, eggs, milk, grain, oil, fruits, and vegetables, and make every effort to ensure sufficient supplies of various materials during the festival. It is necessary to strictly implement the responsibility of the main body of safety, coordinate the work of epidemic prevention and control, food safety and fire safety, and create a safe, secure and comfortable shopping environment for the masses.

In the morning of the same day, Jia Hongyu and his entourage also went deep into the Shenzhou Bird Park and Aquarium to inspect the epidemic prevention and control in crowded places and the safe operation of large-scale amusement facilities.