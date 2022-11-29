Jia Hongyu, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, emphasized when attending the special organization life meeting of the second party branch of the party committee of the municipal party committee office



Raise the banner of the spirit, gather the strength to forge ahead, and continue to write the excellent answers to the “three services” that strive to be the first and become more brilliant on the new journey

On November 28, Jia Hongyu, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, participated in the second party branch of the party committee of the municipal party committee office as an ordinary party member. Discuss and share learning experience.

At the meeting, the participating party members concentrated on the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Anyang’s important speech, and the speech given by Municipal Party Committee Secretary Liu Shangjin when he participated in the special organization life meeting of the First Party Branch of the Party Committee of the Municipal Party Committee Office, and watched the “Roots – The Spirit of Hongqi Canal” together “Feature film, and around the theme of the meeting, carry out in-depth exchanges and discussions in comparison with their own work, and clarify the direction of efforts.

Jia Hongyu fully affirmed the overall work of the Municipal Party Committee Office and the hard work of all party members and cadres. He emphasized that it is necessary to combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the spirit of the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Anyang, and the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work of the general office (office), so as to learn in a comprehensive way, so as to learn one step ahead and learn one step deeper. Grasp the spiritual essence, strengthen ideals and beliefs in true learning and belief, keep in mind the original mission in learning, thinking and practicing, improve the level of ability in careful practice, and continue to write the “three services” excellence of striving to be the first and being more brilliant on the new journey answer sheet. It is necessary to raise the banner of the spirit, gather the strength to forge ahead, vigorously promote the spirit of the Red Flag Canal, carry forward the fine tradition of hard work and selfless dedication of the Communists, put the cause of the party and the people first, and make selfless dedication a normal work; persist in unity and be good at unity , think in one place, move energy in one place, and sweat in one place, and strive to build a team of party members and cadres who work together, live in harmony, complement each other, and have strong combat effectiveness. We must keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent entrustment, learn from the excellent character and spirit of the predecessors who are hard-working, self-reliant, hard-working, innovative and creative, and follow the requirements of “strive for the first in individual work and create advanced work as a whole”, based on the post, to strive for success With strong work passion and full enthusiasm for work, we persist in hard work and courage to take responsibility, and provide high-quality and efficient services for the Municipal Party Committee to promote the implementation of various decision-making deployments.