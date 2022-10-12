Jia Hongyu, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, stressed that he would go all out to prevent risks, eliminate hidden dangers, ensure safety, and meet the party’s 20 victories with the actual effect of security and stability when investigating and supervising public security work.

On October 11, Jia Hongyu, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, led a team to the Video Surveillance Center of the Supervision Detachment of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, the Tianqiao Street Police Station of the Zhaoling Branch of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, and Luohe Hongyun Group to investigate the security work on the spot. Li Zhonghua, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, and Li Jiancang, Deputy Mayor and Director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, attended the meeting.

In the morning, Jia Hongyu and his entourage came to the video surveillance center of the supervision detachment of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, inspected the situation of the prison’s epidemic prevention and control, daily management, etc. through the monitoring platform, listened to relevant work reports, and asked the public security police at all levels in the city to cheer up, stick to their posts, and strengthen Be on duty to ensure that you do not miss work. Strictly do a good job of epidemic prevention and control, strictly abide by and implement the national and provincial regulations and requirements on the prevention and control of epidemics in prisons, and resolutely build iron walls for epidemic prevention and control in prisons. It is necessary to be strict in discipline, insist that leading cadres take the lead, lead the way, think ahead and work first in work, be strict and realistic in the work of the police, care about in life, and effectively help the police solve practical difficulties in life.

At the Tianqiao Street Police Station of the Zhaoling Branch of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, Jia Hongyu listened to the work report and fully affirmed the work of the office. He emphasized that there are many key enterprises within the jurisdiction of Tianqiao Street Police Station. It is necessary to focus on the main responsibility and the main business, and make every effort to create a good public security environment for the development of enterprises; adhere to the word of stability, keep an eye on all kinds of hidden risks that may affect social stability, and strive to achieve Early discovery and small disposal; adhere to and develop the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, implement a diversified solution mechanism, and effectively prevent the accumulation and fermentation of conflicts; adhere to political construction of police, reform to strengthen police, and science and technology to develop police, and all guarantees must be given priority to the grassroots The front line is inclined, and efforts are made to build the police station into a police station trusted by the people, and continuously improve the people’s sense of security and satisfaction.

In Luohe Hongyun Group, Jia Hongyu visited the waiting hall, monitoring center and other places successively, and had a cordial conversation with the person in charge. He emphasized that it is necessary to tighten the string of safe production, strengthen team management and training, strengthen emergency drills, pay close attention to the implementation of responsibilities, resolutely prevent and curb safety accidents, and ensure traffic safety.