Jia Hongyu, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to Linying County to investigate the preparations for the Farmers Harvest Festival

On September 21, Jia Hongyu, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, led a team to Linying County to investigate the preparations for the main venue of the Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival in Henan Province, and held a symposium. Li Zhonghua, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting.

Jia Hongyu and his entourage went to Shangqiao Ancient Street and the construction site of the pastoral complex of “Shi Shang Nian Hua”, inspected the site construction, exhibition arrangement, water and power grid equipment, visiting routes, etc., and listened to reports on the preparatory work.

Jia Hongyu fully affirmed the preparatory work for the farmers’ harvest festival. He pointed out that as the opening of the event is imminent, relevant departments at all levels should further strengthen measures, make overall arrangements, comprehensively check and fill gaps, refine the work plan, link up and down, cooperate closely, and strive for excellence, so as to ensure a high-level event with distinctive features.

Jia Hongyu emphasized that it is necessary to do a solid job in the security work during the farmers’ harvest festival. Tighten the chord of maintaining security and stability, be aware of safety issues such as event venues, exits, and entrances, formulate security emergency response plans, consider various safety, review, and public opinion, and strengthen the investigation of potential safety hazards inside and outside the venues and surrounding areas. Governance to ensure that emergencies can be quickly responded to and handled efficiently. Especially on the opening day of the Farmers Harvest Festival, the entrance and exit of the venue and the parking lot should be equipped with guides to guide the guests and vehicles to enter and exit in an orderly manner, and limit the flow in time to avoid congestion. Remote control, order maintenance and other work on the day to ensure that everything is safe. We must do a good job in epidemic prevention and control. Further refine and demonstrate the prevention and control plan, strengthen hard isolation measures, reserve enough entrances and exits of the venue, set up site codes reasonably, prepare masks, disinfectants, thermometers and other materials, formulate emergency response plans for epidemic prevention and control, increase nucleic acid testing and Antigen detection points, temporary isolation points and transfer vehicles are set up to efficiently handle possible emergencies. We must strictly implement the responsibilities of all parties. All relevant departments at all levels must work together in accordance with the division of responsibilities, unblock information, conduct in-depth investigation and resolution of conflicts and disputes with a highly responsible attitude to the people, strengthen positive publicity and guidance on social hotspots and sensitive issues, and create a safe and stable social environment. Practical actions to meet the party’s 20 victories held.