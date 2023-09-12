Jiacheng Group Ensures Safe and Smooth Torch Relay at Jiaxing Station of Hangzhou Asian Games

Jiacheng Group, a leading company in Jiaxing, has fully guaranteed the successful execution of the Jiaxing Station of the Hangzhou Asian Games Torch Relay. The torch relay in Jiaxing began at 9 a.m. on September 10 at the Zicheng Heritage Park Square in Jiaxing City.

The theme of the torch relay route at Jiaxing Station is “Red Boat Piloting, Building Dreams for the Future,” which is divided into three chapters: the ancient charm of the south of the Yangtze River, the century-old splendor, and the vibrant city. The torch closing ceremony took place at Jiaxing Citizen Square, covering a total distance of 8.8 kilometers.

Jiacheng Group has been committed to implementing the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on successfully hosting the Hangzhou Asian Games. They have fully implemented the provincial and municipal deployment requirements, taking meticulous measures to ensure the safety, smoothness, and orderliness of the Asian Games torch relay.

The main sections of the torch relay route in the urban area of Jiaxing are Zicheng Heritage Park and Nanhu Scenic Area. To showcase Jiaxing’s style and urban environment, Jiacheng Group has made comprehensive preparations and executed related projects along the torch relay route. They have focused on long-term management, such as greening and lighting of the scenic areas, improving water and land surface cleaning services, and ensuring efficient vehicle and ship transportation services. They have also optimized the setting of soft and hard isolation belts to provide a safe and orderly environment for the torch relay.

In terms of security, Jiacheng Group has implemented various measures, including patrol prevention, maintenance of order, and service to the masses. They have increased the intensity and frequency of patrols along the torch relay route and strengthened the maintenance of order to avoid traffic congestion and ensure smooth road traffic.

To facilitate the torch relay activities, the east and west parking lots of Zicheng issued temporary closure notices in advance. The “Happiness Lane Red Butler” volunteer service team provided parking reception and entry and exit services for TV station satellite vehicles. They also carried out parking management and environmental sanitation improvements to ensure safety and orderliness in managed parking lots during the torch relay activities.

Jiacheng Group has gone the extra mile to enhance the visual appeal of the torch relay route. They organized personnel to work overtime to purchase and place plants along the Luli Street overpass. The placement work was completed overnight, adding a touch of vibrant red to the torch relay route.

Since the start of preparatory work, Jiacheng Group has prioritized the core tasks of the torch relay, focusing on image display and ensuring safety and stability. With meticulous organization, precise guarantee, and wonderful display, they have made significant contributions to the success of the Jiaxing Station of the 19th Asian Games Torch Relay in Hangzhou.

