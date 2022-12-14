Release date: 2022-12-14 10:07

December 4 this year is the ninth National Constitution Day, and it is also the 40th anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of the current Constitution of our country. With the theme of “studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and promoting the full implementation of the Constitution”, Jiacheng Group actively carried out constitutional propaganda activities in various forms, creating a strong atmosphere for studying and propagating the Constitution in the whole group, guiding Cadres and employees respect the law, study the law, abide by the law and use it, and constantly strengthen the awareness of the constitution in work practice, gradually form a way of thinking about the rule of law, improve the ability to govern the enterprise according to the law, and provide a legal guarantee for the high-quality development of Escort Group.

Study and publicize the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Studying and publicizing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the key publicity content of Jiaxing City’s second “Constitution and Zhejiang” theme publicity month. The party committee of Jiacheng Group set off a wave of learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China within the group by holding special study sessions for the theoretical study center group, organizing themed party day activities, and taking the lead in preaching by the leadership team, in order to protect the “red roots” , To provide a strong guarantee for the benchmark “two first” and forge ahead “two first”.

Set up a compulsory course of “Learning the Constitution” for young employees

As the fundamental law of the country, the life of the Constitution lies in its implementation, and the authority of the Constitution also lies in its implementation. Strengthening the study, publicity and education of the Constitution is an important basis for the implementation of the Constitution. In order to cultivate young employees’ patriotism and love for the company, enhance young employees’ awareness of the Constitution, and cultivate a fertile ground for young employees to grow, Jiacheng Group explored the establishment of a compulsory course for young employees to “study the Constitution”, and organized new employees who have joined the company in the past two years to “study the law” Knowing the law, abiding by the law, and igniting the enthusiasm of young people to learn the ‘constitution'” was the theme of the constitutional special rule of law learning and education activities. A total of 42 new employees from the group and its affiliated units participated in the learning and education. The content of this learning and education includes watching the micro-lecture promotional video of “Constitution and Zhejiang Twelve Questions”, distributing constitutional knowledge publicity and education materials, organizing “Constitutional Knowledge Answers”, etc. Through learning and education, guide young employees to have awe of the Constitution, Cultivate a good habit of abiding by the law, strengthen young employees’ ideological and emotional identification with the Constitution, and make practicing the spirit of the Constitution a conscious action for young employees.

Carry out all-round special publicity and implementation of the Constitution

In order to further strengthen the study and publicity of the Constitution and make the Constitution well-known and deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, the law popularization video “The Fundamental Law of the Country—Constitution” produced by China Democracy and Legal Publishing House was scrolled on the TV screen of each floor of the group company office building. Propagate “constitutional knowledge” in the office system, conduct constitutional publicity through online new media publicity mode, further promote the spirit of the constitution, spread the culture of the rule of law, guide all cadres and employees to respect the authority of the law, learn legal knowledge, develop the habit of abiding by the law, and improve the ability to use it. Contribute to the rule of law to build a safe and civilized society and improve the ability to govern enterprises according to law.