At the 240th Shanghai New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Press Conference held today, Wang Hao, deputy head of Jiading District, informed that today, Jiading District reported 1 case of positive infection found in the society, and immediately activated the epidemic prevention and control emergency mechanism , carry out epidemic prevention measures such as epidemiological investigation, risk personnel investigation, environmental sampling and testing, and isolation control. The details are as follows:

Positive infected person 1, male, 63 years old, came to Shanghai from Xinjiang on October 4, and temporarily lived in the southern area of ​​Lane 1359, Jinyuan 1st Road, Jiangqiao Town, Jiading District. On October 6, the mixed-tube nucleic acid screening test result was abnormal, and it was confirmed as positive by the disease control department.

The personnel involved in the positive infection have been controlled, and prevention and control measures such as closed management and terminal disinfection of the environment have been implemented for relevant risk areas and places. There are 882 households with 1,842 persons in the high-risk areas involving our district, and 651 households with 1,532 persons in the medium-risk areas. Jiading District will make every effort to ensure the service of high school risk areas:

First, strictly implement control measures. Implement control measures in accordance with relevant national plans. High-risk areas strictly implement the control measures of “staying at home and providing door-to-door services”, while medium-risk areas strictly implement the control measures of “people not leaving the area and picking things at different peaks”. Establish a working group composed of streets and police stations to strengthen the management of key links such as building management and express delivery and takeaway disinfection. Arrange a professional disinfection team to regularly disinfect public areas such as elevators, corridors, and garbage bins in the community.

The second is to make every effort to provide living security. Establish a life security team composed of residents’ committee cadres and volunteers to keep in touch with residents, dynamically grasp residents’ needs, and ensure residents’ living conditions.

The third is to take the initiative to care for special groups. A special care group is established by the township and community health center to meet the needs of residents for daily dispensing of medicines and emergency medical treatment. For 191 special groups such as the elderly, seriously ill patients, and pregnant and lying-in women in the community, we will implement pairing service guarantee personnel, strengthen communication, do a good job in caring and care, and provide point-to-point services.

