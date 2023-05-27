The online mob said that the Internet has memory, and it looks like a post-autumn settlement. A wave of ups and downs rises again,However, what is the internal connection between these successive incidents of humiliating the army and humiliating China? Cathay Pacific’s rapid intervention by the CCP’s public power to fan the flames, and what kind of deeper conspiracy is there? Let’s talk about this today.
Before I comment, I would like to tell you a story about Cathay Pacific Airways. The incident was very big back then, even bigger than it is now, because of Cathay Pacific Airways, and a military conflict broke out between China and the United States. It is estimated that not many people know about it. What’s the matter? …
From the downing of Cathay Pacific Airways, to Li Haoshi’s jokes humiliating the army, and then to Cathay Pacific Airways humiliating China, in China, public opinion and public opinion are all controlled by the CCP’s manipulation. Everything depends on political needs, and politics needs to keep a low profile. Even in the event of a military conflict, the military planes are shot down, and such an insult to the army and China will become silent. Does politics need to be high-profile? No matter how small it is, even an actor’s joke will insult the army, and even a flight attendant sitting in the farthest corner of the cabin and chatting privately will insult China.
That is to say, from the flight attendant’s private conversation to discrimination, then to insulting China, and finally to targeted political liquidation, the CCP is leading the way, so where will the party media’s direction lead?