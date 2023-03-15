Home News Jiang Yanyong: The military doctor who took the lead in revealing the truth about SARS in China passed away. He continued to call for rehabilitating “June 4th” – BBC News 中文
Jiang Yanyong: The military doctor who took the lead in revealing the truth about SARS in China passed away. He continued to call for rehabilitating "June 4th" – BBC News 中文

Jiang Yanyong: The military doctor who took the lead in revealing the truth about SARS in China passed away. He continued to call for rehabilitating "June 4th" – BBC News 中文

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

After Jiang Yanyong exposed the SARS epidemic, he continued to speak out for the “June 4th” victims, but was suppressed by the authorities.

Jiang Yanyong, a famous Chinese military doctor who first disclosed to the outside world 20 years ago the cover-up of the SARS epidemic in China and who has long called for redress of the “June 4th Incident”, died on Saturday (March 11) at the age of 91.

Many Hong Kong media reported the news of Jiang Yanyong’s death, and his friend Bao Pu also confirmed his death to BBC Chinese. According to Hong Kong media reports, the farewell ceremony for the body was held in Beijing on Wednesday (March 15) and then sent to be cremated.

image captiontext,

The “301 Hospital of the People’s Liberation Army” is officially called the General Hospital of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, and it treats military personnel and ordinary people at the same time.

Jiang Yanyong’s act of making the truth public was seen as saving a large number of lives, and many called him a “hero” or “whistleblower.” However, he did not become the official anti-epidemic hero, and did not receive the honor and applause that matched him. Instead, he faded out of the public eye under the control of the authorities.

