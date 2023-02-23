News from Yongzhou Daily (correspondent Yang Jianbin and Zhou Ningbo) The plan for a year lies in spring, and a good year depends on spring plowing. Recently, at the Huinong Professional Agricultural Machinery Cooperative in Jiangyong County, agricultural machinery technicians are debugging, re-inspecting and maintaining large-scale rotary tillers, and investigating potential safety hazards. Under the guidance of technicians, more than 40 agricultural machinery have successfully completed maintenance.

Early deployment and implementation of spring plowing preparation tasks. Jiangyong County conscientiously implemented the spirit of the No. 1 document of the Central Committee, worked hard to “prepare” for spring plowing, fought the “first battle” of spring plowing production, and won the “good start” of agricultural production. The county established a spring plowing production leading group headed by the secretary of the county party committee, taking food security as a political task, early deployment and early implementation, and decomposing the task of 110,000 mu of early rice seedling cultivation area to each township and refinement. Village groups, to farmers.

Excellent service to ensure the supply of spring plowing preparation. According to the demand for early rice production, organize the allocation of agricultural materials such as seeds, chemical fertilizers, and agricultural films to ensure that there is no delay in farming time and agricultural work, and implement centralized seedling raising of 300,000 kilograms of early rice seeds, 6,000 tons of chemical fertilizers such as compound fertilizers, 5.3 million seedling floppy disks, and agricultural film 150 tons, more than 300 sets of large agricultural machinery. It is planned to complete the construction of 9 “multi-span film greenhouses + plastic greenhouse seedlings” to ensure the smooth progress of early rice production.

Highlight key points and lay a solid foundation for spring plowing and preparation. Pay close attention to the construction of high-standard farmland projects, strictly control the “four checkpoints” of construction quality, project management, safe production, and fund allocation, and ensure that the main construction of 21 tenders will be completed by the end of March; further increase subsidies for farmers and integrate grain-related With a fund of more than 10 million yuan, in strict accordance with the principle of “whoever plants, whoever is subsidized”, the subsidy policy for farmers was implemented; technical training was effectively strengthened, and 18 training sessions for spring plowing were carried out in 9 towns, with more than 1,100 person-times, setting off an upsurge of spring plowing preparations.

Take strong measures to consolidate the responsibility for spring plowing and preparation. Incorporate grain production work into county-wide performance appraisal. Starting from March, the inspection offices of the county party committee and the county government will take the lead in organizing and carrying out inspections, implementing “one inspection per day, one ranking per day, and one notification per day”, strictly rewarding and punishing, and ensuring the solid progress of spring plowing production .